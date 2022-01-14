United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Shares Up 0.1%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.92. 2,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market cap of $77.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 32.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 28.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United-Guardian by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United-Guardian by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products.

