United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $7.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 198,760 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,652. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

