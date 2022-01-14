United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after purchasing an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.06. 15,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

