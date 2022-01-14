United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of United Rentals worth $101,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.70.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI traded down $10.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.60. 12,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,558. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.22 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

