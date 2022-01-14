United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.70.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $329.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.70 and a 200-day moving average of $344.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 15,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

