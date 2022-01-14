United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.86

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.86 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 84972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth $218,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

