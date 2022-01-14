Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.96% from the company’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

