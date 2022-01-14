URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $272.43

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.43 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 178.20 ($2.42). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.42), with a volume of 250 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

