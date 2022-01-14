Vacasa Inc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Vacasa has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Vacasa

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.