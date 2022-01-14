Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after buying an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.61. 120,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.