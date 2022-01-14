Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 931,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock remained flat at $$293.59 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,684,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $190.64 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.