Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,571 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 452.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 279.7% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 252.2% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 320.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 557,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.