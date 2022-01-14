Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

JUST stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 7,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

