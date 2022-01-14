Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 9.2% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after buying an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after acquiring an additional 130,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,111. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

