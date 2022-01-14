Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $254.89

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $254.89 and last traded at $256.72, with a volume of 7823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

