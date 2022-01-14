Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. 122,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.