VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 14,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,669,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.87.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

