Verasity 24-Hour Volume Tops $70.02 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $136.44 million and approximately $70.02 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001221 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00100288 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

