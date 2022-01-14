Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down to $38.58

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.58, but opened at $37.00. Vericel shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 1,162 shares traded.

VCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,545.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

