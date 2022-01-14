Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Decreased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Verisk Analytics worth $223,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.44.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.40. 50,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,849. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

