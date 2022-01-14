Viacoin Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.43 million and $20,784.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00332486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000880 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

