Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 5.9%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.61. 513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 195,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $507.39 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.