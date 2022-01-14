Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,341 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.23. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

