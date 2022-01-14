Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,800 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Park Aerospace worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Price Michael F lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 121,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 106,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.44 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.