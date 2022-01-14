Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $833,000 Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Tutor Perini worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.32 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

