Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,114,000 after buying an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,968,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

