Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 185.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.