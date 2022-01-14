Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

