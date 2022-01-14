VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 304.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $46.47 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

