Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 258.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

SPCE opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 564.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 126.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

