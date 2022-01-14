Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.