Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $15.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SEAT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 329,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

