Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €238.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €253.29 ($287.82).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €190.06 ($215.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €193.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

