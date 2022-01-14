Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%.

VOLT opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $74.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Volt Information Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Volt Information Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

