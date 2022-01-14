Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. 32,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

