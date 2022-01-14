VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

VSEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.49. VSE has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in VSE during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

