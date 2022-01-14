VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report $4.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 6,242,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

