WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $12,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $2,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

