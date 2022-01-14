Warp Finance (WARP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $214,670.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $214,670.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 98.8% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $302.11 or 0.00700864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003816 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.