Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

WAFD traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Federal stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

