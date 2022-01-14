Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 332.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 49,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM opened at $157.45 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.