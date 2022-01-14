Waycross Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 2.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 37,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 2,417,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,944,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

