Waycross Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 180,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,601. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

