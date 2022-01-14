Waycross Partners LLC Invests $447,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,801 shares of company stock worth $9,553,661. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 392,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.24.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

