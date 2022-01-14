Waycross Partners LLC Sells 566 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 163,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,832. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

