Wedbush Lowers Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $175.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SI. upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.50.

NYSE:SI opened at $136.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 2.36. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

