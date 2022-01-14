Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. 14,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,925. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

