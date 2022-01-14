Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,781 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

