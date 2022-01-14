Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $393,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $52,766,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $2,348,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

DNA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. 49,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

