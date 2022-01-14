Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

